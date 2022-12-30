Charleroi 2.JPG

CHARLEROI – Council adopted a budget for 2023 with a tax increase, but it is not as much as proposed earlier this month.

Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve a $3.626 million spending plan that increases millage from 6.85 to 9.85 mills. The budget also includes a $500,000 tax anticipation loan, which will cover cash flow shortfalls at the beginning of the fiscal year.

