Dodgeball will be played for a good cause Thursday at Waynesburg University.
Dr. Alexander Regina’s integrated marketing class is hosting “Dodge for a Difference” from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Marisa Fieldhouse to benefit the Best of the Batch Foundation to raise money for area youth in need of education, mentorship, and safe spaces to grow in their community.
“We did the same event last year for a guy with cancer at our school,” Regina explained, referencing 2021’s Fisch for a Cure. “We raised several thousands of dollars and had about 300 to 400 people come through, so we’re doing it again. All profits after the cost of running the event are going to the Best of the Batch Foundation.”
Best of the Batch is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. The foundation provides year-round educational programming to more than 3,800 children ranging in ages 4 to 18 across 22 school districts in eight Western Pennsylvania counties.
Students and faculty are hopeful that Charlie Batch will appear Thursday.
The tournament offers a chance for teams of students to take on teams of faculty and staff in dodgeball matches.
“It’s a very competitive tournament,” Regina said. “It’s a mini-series of three games timed at three minutes. The winner moves on. We have trophies for the winners and a plaque for the Most Valuable Player. Last year, it was one of the bigger events on campus.”
Regina will serve as DJ, providing music for the event. A “hype crew” will be on hand giving out random prizes. There also will be a number of competitions for fans between games, including dance-offs, as well as raffles and silent auctions for prize baskets. Prizes will include autographed Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins items.
