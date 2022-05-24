Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh has withdrawn all charges against one of three men accused in the shooting death of a Washington woman earlier this month.
Homicide and other charges against Javarr Thomas, 27, of Washington, were withdrawn late Tuesday after Walsh said “there was contradiction in the evidence” over his involvement in the shooting death of Kristin Barfield.
Walsh said he was not exonerating Thomas in the incident but that he was following the evidence and he could no longer pursue charges against Thomas at this time.
Thomas was charged hours after Barfield was shot on her porch at 219 Ridge Ave. May 11. Washington police originally said Thomas was driving a vehicle past Barfield’s home when two passengers in the car allegedly opened fire as they were trying to aim for Barfield’s son, Trey Willis, and struck the 58-year-old woman, who was sitting on the porch.
Brandon Allen, 30, and Tyriq Moss, 15, both of Washington, are facing homicide charges and being held without bond in the Washington County jail. Moss is being charged as an adult in the case.
Even after he was charged, Thomas still has not been located, and Walsh said investigators are pursuing other leads in the case.