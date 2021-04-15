Theft charges against a Washington man accused of helping his son steal a car that was later used during two shootings in January – one of which left a man dead – were withdrawn after the vehicle’s owner refused multiple opportunities to testify.
Charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit theft filed against Sidney Skadell Sadler were dismissed, although he waived to court unrelated drug charges during his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Washington police said Sadler, 55, helped his son steal a 2013 BMW from Thomas Muscarella after luring him to a city residence. Police said Zackory Sadler, 36, of Donora, then forced Muscarella to give him everything in his pockets, including the keys to the car.
Zackory Sadler was driving the stolen car Jan. 26 when investigators said he shot and killed Darnell Brown, 41, of Washington, in a parking lot on Highland Avenue in the city. Authorities said Zackory Sadler then drove to a Donora residence, where he shot Keilone Preston in the leg and foot. Preston survived the shooting.
Zackory Sadler was found dead Feb. 18 in a relative’s home in Wheeling, W.Va., after police were called for a medical emergency. Authorities in West Virginia have not released his cause of death.
Sidney Sadler was arrested March 25 in connection with the stolen car used in the two shootings, although investigators said he was not involved in those incidents. But Muscarella refused to attend two previous preliminary hearings that were rescheduled, so District Judge Robert Redlinger decided Wednesday to dismiss the theft and robbery charges in the stolen vehicle case.
Charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance in an unrelated case from October were waived to court. Sadler is being held in the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.