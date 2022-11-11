Investigators are revealing scant details about a fatal shooting in Rostraver Township last weekend.
Ronald Zona, the chief detective in Westmoreland County, said police have arrested a suspect and charges were filed under seal. Zona declined to identify both the suspect and the victim.
He also declined to say what specific charges were filed.
“I can’t even say that at this point, unfortunately,” Zona said Thursday. “Due to the continuing investigation, we feel it is necessary to keep that information private right now.”
In a statement issued earlier this week, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the Lowe’s parking lot on Sarah Way.
Ziccarelli characterized the shooting as an “isolated, targeted attack on the victim.”
Rostraver police and Westmoreland County detectives continue to investigate.
