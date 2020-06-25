All charges filed against Pet Search kennel owners Sherry and Kent Knight in 2019 were dismissed Wednesday in Washington County Court, but Kent Knight entered a plea to a summary offense related to requirements for kennel maintenance under the state’s dog law.
Judge Valarie Costanzo ordered that he pay court costs and a $100 fine.
After a kennel at the Point View Drive, Canton Township, home of the Knights was inspected in December 2018 by a state dog warden, the state attorney general’s office brought the charges.
“This case was referred to us by the district attorney due to a conflict of interest,” a spokesperson for the attorney general’s press office responded to an email inquiry.
“After our own independent review of the evidence, we believe this was the appropriate charge and resolution to the case, instead of a jury trial.”
The Knights’ attorney, Chad Schneider, did not immediately return calls for comment.