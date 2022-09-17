All charges have been dropped against three South Park women accused of running a puppy mill in Hopewell Township after the search warrant used to seize 92 dogs on the property more than four years ago was found to be flawed.

Prosecutors withdrew animal cruelty and other neglect charges again Charlotte Binakonsky, Lucy Binakonsky and Emily Binakonsky on Tuesday after Washington County Judge Valarie Costanzo ruled last month that the search warrant state police investigators produced in 2018 was invalid.

