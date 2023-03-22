Candidate Packets

Three Republicans running for countywide office – including two named Kevin who mistakenly received each other’s scheduling document from the attorney contesting their nominations – will remain on the primary ballot after challenges to their candidacies were either dismissed or withdrawn Tuesday.

Ashley Duff and Kevin Redford will be able to run for county commissioner in the Republican primary on May 16, while Kevin Hill will be on the ballot in his bid for prothonotary despite legal challenges from electors within their own party.

