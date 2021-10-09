Central Outreach Wellness Center will mark the completion of its new facility with a ribbon-tying ceremony next week.
Central Outreach is a medical clinic with a focus on health care for the LGBTQIA community. At the end of September, the organization opened at its new location at 817 Jefferson Ave. in Washington.
The ribbon-tying event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Although we did have a smaller office, this is really making our grand statement. We want to be a part of this community,” said Susan Niedbala, property manager and real estate broker for Central Outreach, who helped organize the event.
Niedbala explained that the ribbon tying is meant to convey the organization “tying” Central Outreach to the Washington community.
The event will feature raffles, giveaways and a tour of the new facility. Wheeling, W.Va., Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum will be a guest speaker. Ketchum became West Virginia’s first openly transgender elected official in 2020.
Central Outreach was founded in 2015 by Dr. Stacy Lane. It has locations in Pittsburgh, Aliquippa and Erie, and offers testing for hepatitis, HIV and STDs, as well as mental health services. There are also cosmetic services, such as laser hair removal.
Central Outreach was previously located in what Niedbala called “two small rooms” on Leonard Avenue in Washington.
“We’re hoping to expand the knowledge and the awareness that we are here to help everyone with health care, to extend health care with dignity and respect,” Niedbala said.
Parking for Wednesday’s event will be available at the Burger King on Jefferson Avenue.