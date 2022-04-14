The Central Greene School District is selling its storage warehouse in Waynesburg as it continues to consolidate its facilities onto the Zimmerman Drive campus.
The school board voted Tuesday night to list the warehouse building at 54 N. Maiden St. for sale with an asking price of $499,000.
The building, which has a storage area of nearly 14,000 square feet, is used to hold excess school supplies and furniture while also allowing for maintenance on various equipment. The location is just off East High Street and near several businesses, which school officials hope will be enticing to a buyer.
“It’s a nice piece of property and would benefit anyone looking to have business that could use that space,” Central Greene Superintendent Kevin Monaghan said.
With the potential sale of the warehouse building and the planned listing of a 17-acre property near the high school football field in Franklin Township, school officials expect to build a new storage facility on the Zimmerman Drive campus to bring all resources into one area.
“We’re trying to get everything up on one campus now and be more efficient,” Monaghan said. “The hope is that the sale of the warehouse and possible sale of the other property that we could put in a (new warehouse) building up on campus that is readily available.”
Until then, the district could utilize unused portions of Margaret Bell Miller Middle School in Waynesburg for storage.
“There’s a plan. If (the warehouse) would sell, we would look at part of Margaret Bell Miller as storage until we could sell that property. There’s still space in that (middle school) building that could hold a lot of the items,” Monaghan said. “There’s a plan in place, but a lot of moving pieces.”
One of those moving pieces is the renovation of Waynesburg Central High School to allow for middle school students to move into that building and leave Margaret Bell Miller. The school board during its meeting Tuesday night also approved several motions to request bids on a slimmed down project to renovate the high school to let those middle school students move in after the holiday break in December.
The school board had to change plans recently after no bids were received last month for general contract and electrical work for a larger renovation project at the high school. The district is expecting to open bids in early May with the hope that construction could begin in June or July, Monaghan said.
“Based on the timeline that we had ... (construction) will be shifted a month from the original timeline,” he said.
The remainder of the project, which includes converting the high school’s pool facility into an auxiliary gym, will likely be put out to bid later this year with construction set to take place next summer. Once all of the work on the high school is completed, district officials hope to sell the Margaret Bell Miller Middle School property.