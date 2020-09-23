Central Greene School District has hired a new top administrator.
The school board voted recently to hire Dr. Kevin Monaghan, and approved a three-year contract at a starting salary of $120,000.
Monaghan currently serves as a middle school principal and federal programs coordinator in the South Park School District.
He succeeds Dr. Helen McCracken, who retired. Monaghan is expected to start no later than Nov. 6.
“I feel really blessed to be a part of the Central Greene School District and to become a part of their family,” said Monaghan. “I’m grateful for everything everyone has done to make me feel welcome, and I’m so thankful to the school board, the staff, the faculty, the community, and everyone who welcomed me the way they did.”
Monaghan plans to make communication a priority when he takes the helm of the school district.
“There needs to be more transparency between the school district and the stakeholders in the community. I want there to be trust between the community and the school district, and I want them to feel valued. We have a great school district, but not everybody knows all the good things that go on during the day,” said Monaghan. “My goal is to highlight the students and staff and the programs we offer.”
It’s the first step in Monaghan’s plan “to make Central Greene School District a premiere school district in Western Pennsylvania.”
When he was in college, a career in education didn’t cross Monaghan’s mind.
The Canon-McMillan High School graduate earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from California University of Pennsylvania, and he was pursuing a career in medicine.
But Monaghan, who played soccer at Cal U., began coaching a youth soccer league, and “found I loved working with kids.”
He received his secondary teaching certificate, and earned a master’s of education degree in administration at the University of Pittsburgh. Monaghan received his superintendent’s letter of eligibility and his doctorate at Cal U.
Monaghan began his teaching career as a middle school science teacher at South Fayette School District before eventually landing at South Park, where he has spent the last 16 years.
“I’m very happy as a middle school principal, but I thought this would be a good fit, based on my personal and professional experiences. My faith is very important to me, and my wife and I prayed on this before I applied. I love the fact they have strong traditions and values, and it was something that really felt right. I have a lot to offer the school district and the community, and I am going to be a part of this community. They are going to get tired of seeing me everywhere,” said Monaghan, laughing.
Monaghan and his wife, Christina, have a daughter, McKenzie, 23.
The family shelters homeless dogs and cats and, Monaghan confesses, they have kept some of them.
“We have a zoo at my house. We are animal lovers, and if we had a bigger home and more land we’d have more animals,” said Monaghan.
Monaghan also is the lead singer for 412 District, a band that includes other educators and was formed in 2013 to perform, he thought, one time only – at an anti-bullying fundraiser at South Park Middle School.
But since then, the group has been asked to play at fundraisers and other philanthropic events, including Relay for Life and Vetfest 2019, held on behalf of the Wounded Warriors Project at Wild Things Park.
The band released their first album, “Faith, Family, Friends and Freedom,” in December. Monaghan wrote many of the songs, inlcuding “Stand,” which he penned for his late father, Dennis, who served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
“That album title is basically everything we are about. I have the utmost respect for veterans and their families,” he said.
While he’s not expected to officially start duties until the upcoming weeks, Monaghan has been working closely with administrators and staff to get up to speed.
He commended the administration for putting together what he called “a tremendous reopening plan” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monaghan is eager to get started and to meet the students, which, he emphasized, is why he is an educator.
“I’m passionate about helping them. I love the kids, I love being around them,” he said. “I enjoy their youthfulness. Kids are amazing.”