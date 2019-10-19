A Centerville man was jailed Friday on accusations he walked into a woman’s house while holding a baby Monday and stole items from her while she was in a bathroom.
Troy Chiera, 33, of 309 National Ave., was arraigned before District Judge Larry Hopkins and sent to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, court records show.
The victim told Centerville police she left her front door open and heard someone in her house shortly after noon Monday.
She went to her living room and recognized Chiera from high school.
Chiera ran out of the residence in the 200 block of Diamond Avenue, and she chased after him, but quickly lost sight of him, police stated in the affidavit.
Stolen from the victim were two bottles of prescription medication, $60, two packs of cigarettes and a change purse, court records show.
Chiara is charged with burglary and theft.