A Centerville man was arrested after being accused of firing a gun at a woman Tuesday night.
Gene David Carey, 48, of Locust Street, was intoxicated and arguing with his wife at his residence about 10:20 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. Carey allegedly got a loaded handgun and pointed it in the victim’s direction, the complaint says.
According to the complaint, Carey fired the gun and missed. The bullet was lodged in the wall behind her and above her head.
She fled and called 911. Centerville police arrested Carey without incident. He had the gun in his possession when he was arrested, according to the complaint.
Carey is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
He was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson Wednesday morning. Thompson set his bond at $50,000.