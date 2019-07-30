BENTLEYVILLE – A Centerville man is in custody in a kidnapping case involving his daughter and another girl in a Bentleyville park last week.
Borough police initially placed Francis Peter Frisina, 36, in Washington County jail on a state parole violation after the girls were returned to their mother after they were taken from her July 23, court records show.
Police said Frisina showed up unexpectedly at Richardson Park, 315 Frye Ave., about 7:20 p.m. and carried off a 5-year-old girl who isn’t his child.
He then began arguing with the mother of the girls, Melissa Comer, before grabbing his 7-year-old daughter by the arm and fleeing with both girls to a parking lot, police noted in the affidavit.
In the lot, Frisina allegedly handed them to his girlfriend and she put them in her vehicle, which didn’t have any child-safety seats, and drove off, police said in charging documents.
Police said an officer called Frisina, and he refused to bring the girls back to the park.
The officer then drove to Frisina’s residence at 3136 National Pike, where he appeared to under the influence of alcohol and admitted to be on a strong dose of methadone, court records allege.
Frisina is under a court order that permits him to have supervised visitation with his daughter on Wednesday and every other weekend, police said.
He was wanted at the time for failing to appear in court in a drunken driving case.
District Judge Larry Hopkins arraigned Frisina Friday on charges of kidnapping a minor and inflicting injury, unlawful restraint, interference with child custody, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Hopkins set bond in the case at $100,000.