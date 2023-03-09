A Centerville man is being charged in connection with a fatal vehicle accident last April that killed a 13-year-old.
State police charged Ruben William Miller, 19, with a felony of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. He also faces summary traffic violations for speeding and reckless driving.
The charges stem from an April 8 accident in West Pike Run Township. Miller failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle in the 100 block of Sunset Drive about 4:30 p.m. April 8.
At the time of the accident police said that due to the speed of the vehicle, when Miller struck an embankment on the northbound shoulder of the road, the vehicle rolled multiple times and launched through the air. According to the criminal complaint, police believe Miller was driving between 68 and 81 mph when he lost control.
Miller and two passengers were ejected from the car as it continued to roll. Jayden Anderson, 13, of Fredericktown, was taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m. The Washington County coroner determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Miller and another passenger, also a 13-year-old male, were flown by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Police did not identify the surviving juvenile passenger.
Court records indicate Miller will be arraigned on the charges at 9:30 a.m. today before District Judge Curtis Thompson.
