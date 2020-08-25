Leona Biser

Leona Biser

A Centerville woman who was wanted on federal and state warrants was apprehended Saturday to face allegations she abused her care-dependent sister and stole her Social Security income.

Authorities said Leona Biser, 51, had been living in a tent on her property after she was forced to leave her duplex at 29 Sixth St. when it was condemned.

Biser was indicted earlier this month on two federal felony counts involving the alleged theft of Social Security benefits paid to her sister, Loretta Lancaster.

The indictment followed Biser’s Jan. 15 arrest by the state attorney general’s office on charges, including endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person and false imprisonment after investigators found her sister in a wooden cage-like structure in Biser’s home.

The state warrant stemmed for Biser’s failure to appear in Washington County Court on the state charges.

She also was being held in Washington County jail on a federal detainer to make sure she would not released from custody, said a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription