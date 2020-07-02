Centerville Clinics has expanded its COVID-19 testing program to make testing available to every resident in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The clinics began screening and testing in early March and has led the way in COVID-19 screening and testing in the communities served by the 13 locations in its network.
Dr. Daniel Holt, its medical director, and Barry Niccolai, executive director, said the sharp increases in COVID-19 cases reported statewide and nationally in recent days, particularly increases in cases among young people, indicate a need for increased testing to identify those with COVID-19.
“We are encouraging members of the community to take advantage of the COVID-19 testing program offered at the clinics,” Niccolai said, “whether they have symptoms or not.”
Residents do not have to be symptomatic to be tested. To schedule an appointment, which will generally be the same or next day, call 724-632-6801.
“When you call, a nurse at the clinics will ask a short series of questions to help evaluate whether you have COVID-19 symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus,” Holt said.
He said the nurse will direct the person to the Centerville Clinics location that will best serve their needs.
Centerville Clinics has testing locations at Uniontown Family Doctors, Washington Family Doctors and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic in Centerville.
A person can be tested without having a prescription from their primary care physician, Holt said.
“With the increasing number of cases in our community, we want to do everything we can to get people tested,” he said.
