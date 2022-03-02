The Washington County Democratic Committee will be celebrating International Women’s Day with a women’s tea at the Lone Pine Country Club March 27 starting at 2 p.m.
The tea will feature two women who are examples of “bias breakers”: Leeann Foster, who is the first woman to be international vice president for the United Steelworkers and who oversees the Women of Steel Leadership Development Program; and Bibiana Boerio, a retired businesswoman who led the Jaguar division of the Ford Motor Co. in Britain, served as interim president at Seton Hill University and ran for Congress in 2018.
Local artist April Ryan will also be on hand, creating a painting symbolizing the women’s movement. Margie Konstantine of WJPA-FM will host the event.
Additional information is available by calling Donna Patrina at 412-217-4234.