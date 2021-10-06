W&J Arts Series will host the Nandanik Dance Troupe at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Olin Fine Arts Center. A ticket to the event is required. Nandanik Dance Troupe is a Pittsburgh-based organization that promotes and preserves Indian classical dance styles in the United States. In celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Nandanik Dance Troupe presents “Card Country,” one of his most entertaining dance dramas based on the play “Tasher Desh.” Individual tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors (60+) and non-W&J Students, and $7 for children 12 and younger. For information, call the Olin Box Office at 724-223-6546 or visit https://www.washjeff.edu/wj-arts-series-presents-the-nandanik-dance-company/.
