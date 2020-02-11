A Cecil Township woman was jailed over the weekend, accused of leaving her children in her car to flee police.
Cecil police stopped Chande Lier Sickman, 39, of 29 Vincenty Road, for failing to use a turn signal on State Route 980 about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said Sickman provided a false name, and that there were two active warrants for her arrest. When police told Sickman they knew her real identity, she refused to get out of the vehicle and fled south on Route 980.
According to the complaint, Sickman’s two daughters, ages 8 and 9, were also in the car.
Sickman drove into Chartiers Township, and the pursuit was called off due to high speeds, weather, and because there were children in the vehicle.
Sickman’s car was soon found in the 400 block of Plum Run Road. Her daughters were inside the vehicle, crying, and told police Sickman had left them and ran into the woods. The vehicle was not running, the windows were down, and it was about 29 degrees outside, the complaint says.
Police found Sickman nearby and arrested her after a brief foot pursuit.
She faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, flight to avoid apprehension, escape, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, providing false identification and driving with a suspended license.
Sickman was arraigned Sunday morning before District Judge Robert Redlinger, who sent her to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.