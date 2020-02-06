A Cecil Township woman died at a Pittsburgh hospital Tuesday evening two hours after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Canonsburg.
Deborah Turner, 54, died of multiple injuries, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.
The accident occurred at First Street and Columbia Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Canonsburg police.
Police said a witness told officers he was traveling behind Turner’s Toyota Corolla when she made a U-turn at First Street and Gladden Road. The witness said Turner was traveling north on First Street, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle, police said.
Police only identified the driver as a male.
Two women – a nurse and a former EMT – stopped to assist Turner, police said. Turner was transported by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, where she underwent surgery, police said. She could not be airlifted due to weather conditions.
Turner was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m., according to the medical examiner.
The other driver involved in the accident was treated at Canonsburg Hospital and released, police said.
Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department also responded. State police and Canonsburg police are investigating the accident.