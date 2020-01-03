Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Cecil Township Friday morning.
The fire broke out at 1429 Yorktown Drive at about 5:45 a.m. The home is part of a complex of four townhouses. Lawrence Fire Company No. 1 Chief William Cass said the home was a total loss, and spread to the neighboring unit.
Cass said the damage to 1427 Yorktown Drive was "minimal, other than the garage roof."
The residents were home when the fire started, according to Cass, but made it out safely, along with their cat.
"We gave the oxygen mask to one kitty. As far as I know, he's fine too," Cass said.
Cass said he believes the fire started in the garage, but that he called the state police fire marshal to investigate.
Cecil Fire Company No. 3, Peters Township and North Strabane fire departments responded to the scene.
"We were able to knock it down and keep it from spreading to the adjacent units," Cass said. "We had great mutual aid, and great teamwork here."