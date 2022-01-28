A Cecil Township man is in jail on allegations of sexual assault of a child.
Ryan Lewis Wolstoncroft, 36, of 800 Redwood Drive, faces several felonies for deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors. He also faces a misdemeanor of indecent assault.
According to court documents, South Fayette police contacted Cecil police regarding a 20-year-old molestation case in which Wolstoncroft was the suspect.
However, Wolstoncroft was charged in more recent cases.
Court documents state that Wolstoncroft assaulted a 12-year-old several times between 2020 and 2021, with the most recent incident occurring in November.
The child was 11 when the abuse started, according to police.
Wolstoncroft is accused of touching inappropriately and engaging in sex acts with the youth, according to court documents.
Police said Wolstoncroft would purchase the youth in-game currency used in a popular video game in exchange for their silence.
Wolstoncroft was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Louis McQuillan, who sent him to the Washington County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Wolstoncroft is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 3.