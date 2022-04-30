A Cecil Township man accused of firing a gunshot at several teenage boys who were throwing rocks in his neighborhood – one of whom was struck in the leg by a bullet – was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges following a bench trial.
Judge Valarie Costanzo issued her verdict Thursday against Theodore Luke Krzywiecki, 67, who was found guilty on two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with three misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.
Costanzo found Krzywiecki not guilty on two additional aggravated assault charges as part of her verdict following the non-jury trial that was held April 22.
Cecil Township police said Krzywiecki shot at the boys with a rifle June 25, 2020, while outside his home at 481 Coleman Road as rocks were being thrown over a hillside, according to court documents. One of three boys in the area was shot in the leg and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
“Obviously, we’re a little disappointed in some of the verdict, but obviously we respect the court’s finding,” defense attorney David Shrager said Friday.
Krzywiecki, who now resides in Green Cove Springs, Fla., is set to be sentenced by Costanzo at 1:30 p.m. July 22. He has been free on $25,000 bond since his arrest shortly after the shooting.