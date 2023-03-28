North Strabane police arrested a man early Monday morning after he pointed a gun toward people on the deck of Frankie I’s Bar and Grille.
Jonathan Richard Valerio, 23, of Cecil Township, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, and several misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and carrying a firearm without a license.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the bar, located at 1180 Mapleview Drive, shortly after 1 a.m. Valerio’s fiancée had called 911 following an argument, police said.
She told police that in the parking lot of Frankie I’s, Valerio had threatened to shoot her and himself. As police arrived Valerio attempted to drive out of the parking lot, but was taken into custody without incident.
At the scene, police spoke to Nathaniel Taylor, who said he found Valerio in the parking lot upset and yelling, and attempted to calm him down.
According to the complaint, an unknown person on the deck yelled something at Valerio, who then aimed his handgun toward the deck. Taylor wrestled Valerio for the gun and was able to disarm him.
Police transported Valerio to Canonsburg Hospital for a blood draw. He was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Eric Porter, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. April 10.
