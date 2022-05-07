A Cecil Township physical therapy and fitness center celebrated its grand opening Thursday.
Inner Strength: Physio. Fitness. Athletics, 108 Commerce Blvd., is geared toward women 50 and older, said co-owner Ryan Wade.
“We started the idea of Inner Strength to help women over 50 ... to be able to get back to the activities they love with people they love,” Wade said.
To that end, Inner Strength offers services such as physical therapy, personal training, behavioral therapy, nutrition coaching and healthy behavior coaching.
Wade hopes their programming can help women find consistency with their health.
“The people that we work with have kind of been led down this crazy path of health and fitness, and a lot of them gained 20 pounds, lost 20 pounds, 10, 20 times in their life,” Wade said. “We wanted to be able to show them what stability looks like, create a lifestyle around their health and come to a place where they can really enjoy it with other people like them so they don’t feel uncomfortable.”
Wade added that the best way to create consistent routines is to create an environment their clients look forward to visiting each day.
Wade started Inner Strength with Dr. Tyler Bordick in 2014 when they opened their first location in Robinson Township.
When it came time to expand, Wade said they were looking in the South Hills, as Bordick is a Peters Township resident.
The new location began operating in January. Thursday’s event, hosted by the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce, was a ribbon cutting noting their grand opening, Wade said.
“The chamber has been great. They’ve been very welcoming. They’ve been able to help us make connections,” Wade said. “We just want to give back. The chamber in that way has opened doors for us to be able to do just that.”
More information about Inner Strength can be found at innerstrengthpgh.com. They can also be reached at 412-472-7413.