Cecil Township will start the new year with a new waste management company, after supervisors voted last month to award a contract to County Hauling beginning Jan. 1.
Township residents will pay $26.50 per month for garbage and recycling services under the contract with County Hauling, said township Manager Don Gennuso.
“The current contract with Waste Management expired this year,” said Gennuso. “County Hauling was the apparent low bidder.”
Due to driver shortages, Waste Management recently moved forward with plans for a fully automated system, Gennuso explained. That means the bid submitted to Cecil Township proposed every resident receive a 96-gallon container, Gennuso said, which would for many older residents be too heavy to lift.
