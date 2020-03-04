Cecil supervisors approved $822,000 in contracts to fulfill the township’s paving and road maintenance plan for this year.
The supervisors did so in a series of five votes during their meeting Monday. The largest of the contracts amounted to $387,414, to Youngblood Paving Inc. Township officials said Youngblood’s proposal was the lowest of eight bids the township received for the contract.
“This is the advantage of getting the road program out early,” said township engineer Dan Deiseroth, who is president of Gateway Engineers. “So you can get good prices and get on the schedule.”
That contract involves sections of Klinger and County Line roads and Wilson Avenue. Officials said it would be paid for from the township’s allotment of state liquid fuels funds, which come from taxes on fuel companies and drivers’ bills at gas pumps. About $460,000 in liquid fuels funds was earmarked for Cecil this year, based on a formula involving street mileage and population.
The remaining contracts are:
- $172,706 to Youngblood, for paving work on some of Clifford Road and Lenape Lane, plus drainage improvements on Lenape near the junction with Swihart Road.
- $73,594 to Russell Standard Corp. for fiber-reinforced seal coating on Technology Drive from Southpointe Drive to Hillpointe Drive and Virginia Lane from Angerer Road to the cul-de-sac.
- $119,526 to Youngblood for single seal coating on Swihart and Kelso roads.
$68,796 to Parking Lot Painting Co. for striping and marking on various roads in the township in the Southpointe development and O’Hare and Mawhinney roads.
The first three contracts were approved unanimously in 5-0 votes. Supervisor Ron Fleeher was the sole dissenter on the last two, which passed with 4-1 votes. On the final vote, Fleeher asked to eliminate O’Hare and Mawhinney, which he said aren’t wide enough.
“You’re going to end up with eight-foot lanes,” Fleeher said.
The roads aren’t marked at present. Supervisor Frank Egizio said he’d received complaints about visibility on one of those streets.
“I had a lot of residential complaints from up in Mayfair Meadows (off O’Hare) and people that travel in Canonsburg through that area, and there’s not sufficient lighting, and they’re looking for some type of a guideline ... something to help guide them with the topography up and down around bends.”
Fleeher asked about putting up streetlights instead. Other officials told him doing so would be even pricier.