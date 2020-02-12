Cecil officials will hold a public meeting later this month to review the township oil and gas ordinance and others in the local code that haven’t been updated in years.
Officials similarly opened the fire code and Sunday work ordinance. During their Feb. 3 meeting, supervisors asked solicitor Gretchen Moore to review those ordinances. A public hearing regarding the ordinances has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the township building.
“As many of you are aware, a lot of our ordinances haven’t been updated in a significantly long time,” said Supervisors Chairwoman Cindy Fisher. “And as things change throughout the years – different state laws are passed, or whatever – we need to go back and amend those ordinances so that they match state law.”
She added protecting the township legally is a major reason to make sure its ordinances comply with state law.
“It opens this township up for litigation and significant attorney’s fees if our ordinance is invalid,” she added. “It causes a lot of problems.”
During last week’s meeting, the board didn’t discuss the substance of the local rules. Officials agreed to take the first step in the process of potential revisions. If supervisors formally decided to move forward, the decision would have to be made by vote at a regular meeting or advertised special session.
The existing oil and gas ordinance was enacted in 2011. Michelle Stonemark, who lives near a well site on North DePaoli Road, told supervises those rules predate a landmark state Supreme Court decision from two years later. A majority of justices deemed much of Act 13 – the state law governing the industry – unconstitutional.
Stonemark said surrounding communities’ ordinances are “way further up to date” than Cecil’s.
“So I think it’s something that this board needs to consider in the future if we’re going to move forward in the future with any oil and gas development,” Stonemark said. She said she spoke to most of the supervisors individually.
“All of you have agreed that yes, it’s something that needs to be looked at again,” Stonemark said. “So I encourage you to vote yes ... Let’s hear what the public has to say.”