Community College of Allegheny County Washington County Center will close its doors effective Aug. 31.
Elizabeth Johnston, executive director of public relations, said CCAC’s lease with Washington Crown Center, where the branch is housed, ends on that date, and the collage has opted not to renew the lease.
Johnston cited dwindling foot traffic at the mall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, declining enrollment at the Washington County Center, and other factors among the reasons the college will shutter its doors.
Before the pandemic, as many as 25 different courses were offered at the center. Throughout the pandemic, however, enrollment has plummeted, with 21 students enrolled during the fall of 2021 semester and just six students enrolled for spring 2022 classes.
Johnston said that for the upcoming fall semester, previous for-credit students at the Washington center can take classes at other CCAC locations, or choose from hundreds of CCAC classes that are offered online or remotely.
The other CCAC locations include four campuses, Allegheny, Boyce, North and South, and three centers, Braddock Hills, Homewood-Brushton, and West Hills.
Students interested in non-credit options such as CCAC’s Nurse Aid Training classes or the Commercial Driver’s License program, both of which were previously offered at Washington County Center, will be able to enroll at other CCAC locations that offer those classes, Johnston said.
Johnston noted the eight-week long CDL program, which is designed to help meet the urgent demand for commercial truck drivers – on any given day, there are as many as 70,000 local, regional, or over-the-road driver jobs available nationwide – is offered at CCAC Boyce Campus.