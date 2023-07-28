The state police fire marshal in Washington announced Thursday that the cause of the fire that damaged a Buffalo Township house earlier this month could not be determined.
The fire at 183 Hathaway Road began in the early hours of July 5, but where in the house it started or what caused it could not be confirmed by investigators.
