The charred remains of the Ruschel Studio on North Main Street in Washington poured out of the storefront onto the sidewalk in a heap Friday morning.
State police fire marshal Eric Graham said Friday morning that he has not yet determined a cause of the Thursday morning fire that destroyed the photography studio. He said it’s likely he wouldn’t have a cause by the end of the day, either.
The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. Six people inside apartments above the studio made it out of the building without major injuries and were assisted by the Red Cross. The roof and part of the first floor collapsed during the fire, and the building was a total loss.
Fire crews were on the scene most of the day, and returned a few times in the evening to manage hot spots that were still smoking, according to Washington fire Chief Gerald Coleman. He said Thursday that the fire was believed to have started in the basement. As of Friday morning, the basement of the building was still not safe enough to access, he said.
Coleman said Friday that he hoped to get fencing put up around the building to help secure it, instead of relying on police tape.
Insurance representatives met with owner William Ruschel at the building Friday to determine the future of the property. Ruschel, 87, has operated a photography business more than 60 years, but moved into the building at 120 N. Main St. in 1989. Most of the records, equipment, photos – his life’s work – was destroyed with the building Thursday.
His wife, Evelyn, said Friday that they have received many kind words from friends in the community and other photographers.
“He’s very well-known and respected in the community,” Evelyn said about her husband and his photography. “A lot of people have reached out wanting to help. We’re just feeling lucky that no one was hurt and that we have insurance on the building.”
Their daughter, Sandy Bertosch, also commented Friday on the amount of support her father and family received in the last 48 hours, stating all of Washington has had pictures taken by Ruschel.
“People in the community are grieving and remembering this studio,” Bertosch said. “Their pictures were displayed in the front of the store. They’re remembering those big moments and events in their life.”
She said that while the studio was destroyed and the building will have to be torn down, “it’s not over” for her father because “he will never stop taking pictures.
“He hopes to continue his career and continue with photography,” she said.