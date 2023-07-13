Franklin House Fire

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

A fire on June 21 heavily damaged this house at 353 Washington Road in Franklin Township and destroyed the nearby detached garage. The state police fire marshal announced Monday that he was unable to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

The state police fire marshal announced this week that he was unable to determine the cause of the fire that heavily damaged a Greene County house and destroyed the nearby garage last month.

The fire started shortly after midnight June 21 inside the detached garage and then spread to the house at 353 Washington Road in Franklin Township, fire marshal Douglas Rush said in a new release Monday.

