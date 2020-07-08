Like other school districts in the region, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is making plans to carefully reopen its buildings for students and teachers in the fall.
John F. Kennedy Catholic Elementary School in Washington is one of the schools the diocese oversees. Last month, the diocese announced that St. Patrick School in Canonsburg is closing, due to tumbling enrollment and the financial hit the diocese has taken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The school had enrolled students from kindergarten through the eighth grade.
According to the diocese, elementary schools will reopen Aug. 27, with start dates for high schools staggered.
Michelle Peduto, the director of Catholic schools for the diocese, said officials will be following guidance and requirements established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the commonwealth’s departments of health and education and Gov. Tom Wolf.
“As a faith community committed to our mission, we will respond to the fluid nature of this public health emergency with recommendations that reflect science, consultation with experts and consistency with Catholic social teaching,” Peduto said.
When schools reopen, daily temperature checks will be required for teachers, staff and students. Classrooms will be set up so social distancing can take place, and the mask-wearing policy will adhere to guidelines established by the commonwealth, municipalities and the CDC. The number of visitors and volunteers allowed in buildings will be limited, and all school events, including Masses, will adhere to social distancing rules.
The diocese also says buildings and surfaces that are frequently used will be disinfected regularly each day.
Online classes will also be available for students and parents wary of in-person instruction.
The reopening plan has been hatched by a team that includes principals, administrators and representatives of the diocesan schools office. They have been at work since early June, when the 2019-20 academic year concluded. Parents and teachers were surveyed, and plans being made in other dioceses were examined.
“We are full of hope for our new school year,” Peduto said.