Fueled by increased interest in table games, sports wagering and internet gaming, Pennsylvania’s casinos pulled in a record-setting amount of revenue in the fiscal year just ended.

According to numbers released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), revenue in the year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30 reached $5 billion, the first time that has happened during a fiscal year. It exceeds by more than $1 billion the $3.8 billion in revenue the casinos yielded in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The PGCB also reported that the combined tax revenue came in at just a little over $2 billion, another high-water mark.

