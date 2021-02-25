A jackpot-drawing Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Sheetz store at 2401 Washington Road in North Strabane.
The winning numbers in the Tuesday drawing were 1-3-7-22-30.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for instructions, or call 800-692-7481.
The Sheetz store will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.