A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Sunday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn to win $511,200.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 9-17-28-34-35. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.
