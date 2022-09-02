Bob Casey at Lungs at Work

Brad Hundt/Observer-Reporter

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, left, visits the Lungs at Work clinic in McMurray Wednesday afternoon and talks with founder Lynda Glagola, right, as Jeffrey Truax, the clinic’s patient care coordinator, looks on.

McMURRAY – One less noticed component of the climate and health care legislation signed by President Biden last month was the permanent reauthorization of the tax that subsidizes the Black Lung Trust Fund, which pays benefits to miners who have black lung disease if the company they worked for has declared bankruptcy or is otherwise not paying benefits.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey was among a group of Democratic senators from coal-producing states that championed the measure, and he said Wednesday afternoon that there are additional steps that need to be taken, “certainly in terms of quality of care and the provision of benefits that miners and their families have a right to expect.”

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan.

