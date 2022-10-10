For 20 years, CASA for Kids in Washington has provided a voice for abused and neglected children in Washington County courts.
Since 2022, 325 CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers have served as an extra set of “eyes and ears” to provide the court with as much information as possible before the judge renders a decision regarding a child’s future.
All of the children CASA volunteers work with have experienced abuse and neglect; typically, they are the most complicated cases – children who have been removed from their home situation, or who are living in group homes.
CASA was started by Washington County Judge Kathy Emery, then a juvenile court judge, after an abused child died.
Emery, determined never to let this happen again, brainstormed with others in the court system.
She helped launch CASA in Washington County, modeled after Allegheny County’s CASA program.
CASA for Kids in Washington County began with seven volunteers who were assigned by the court to advocate for one child or a set of siblings. Their job was to get to know the children, their situations, and their physical and emotional needs.
“There is absolutely a need for CASAs,” Emery said. “The other professionals assigned to these children can’t spend the time getting to know them that a CASA can.”
To date, CASA volunteers have served 1,434 children and donated 252,000 hours to give those children an opportunity for a better life.
In recognition of that 20 years of service, CASA for Kids is sponsoring “Light the Way,” a dinner with food by Chef Michael Passalacqua of Angelo’s Restaurant and entertainment by Adam Brock and his Jazz Band.
The dinner will be held Oct. 15 at St. Benedict the Abbot Church in McMurray. Tickets are $95 each, or $180 per couple. For tickets, call 724-228-0414, or visit casawashington.org.
