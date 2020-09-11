A Carroll Township woman is facing accusations she gave a child marijuana, causing the girl to suffer a drug overdose in July.
Carroll police charged the suspect, Belinda Dawn Proctor, 42, of 1591 Meldon Ave., Wednesday with endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, court records show.
The girl was visiting Proctor from North Carolina when she became unconscious about 9 p.m. July 7 and was taken to Mon Valley Hospital, charging documents state.
The girl was interviewed Aug. 24 by child services in North Carolina, where she allegedly admitted Proctor had given her marijuana before she fell ill.
District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.