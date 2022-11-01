A Carroll Township man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Union Township Sunday night.
According to a report from the Washington County coroner, the accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 near its intersection with Patterson Road.
Frank Eckels, 54, was driving south and crossed over into the other lane and hit an oncoming vehicle, according to the coroner.
Eckels was declared dead at 8:16 p.m. at the scene of the accident. He was not wearing a helmet. A specific cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.
Monongahela police are investigating. They were assisted at the scene by state police, Finleyville and Elrama fire departments, Southeast Regional EMS and Tri-Community EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.