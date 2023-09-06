A Carroll Township man is in jail without bond after being accused of attacking his mother and girlfriend over the weekend.
Police were called shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday to the home of Wayne Morris Fedrick in the 80 block of Grant Road. Heather Ferguson, Fedrick’s girlfriend, came out of a neighboring home. Police described her as having been “brutally assaulted,” with a bloody and swollen face.
Ferguson told police that Fedrick, 52, had attacked her and Fedrick’s mother, who was still in the house. Police found Madlynn Fedrick, 78, lying on the living room floor, according to the criminal complaint. She told officers that Fedrick had kicked her repeatedly.
Both Madlynn Fedrick and Ferguson suffered life-threatening head injuries and were flown to Pittsburgh by helicopter for medical treatment. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Fedrick was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.
The conditions of the women were not available Tuesday.
Police found Fedrick sleeping in the basement of the home, and he was taken into custody without incident.
According to the complaint, Fedrick was intoxicated and claimed to not remember anything that had taken place.
In addition to attempted homicide, Fedrick faces two felony charges of aggravated assault and misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned Saturday afternoon before District Judge Curtis Thompson, who sent him to Washington County jail without bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Sept. 13.
