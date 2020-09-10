A Carroll Township man was arrested Tuesday on charges he raped three girls and had inappropriate contact with another between January 2011 and June 28.
Harrison Carr, 53, of 150 Fisher Ave., was arraigned on a string of charges in the case and sent to Washington County jail on $500,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson, court records show.
The investigation began June 28 when the father of a 6-year-old revealed that Carr had tried to get her to perform a sex act on him near a shed on his property, police said in charging documents.
Interviews with the other children indicated they had been raped by the suspect, one of whom said the sex had taken place many times at several places.
One of the girls also told authorities Carr threatened to harm someone if she told anyone about what was happening, court documents said.
In addition to rape, Carr is charged with corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and indecent exposure.