A pair of Carroll Township burglaries described by the local police chief as “despicable” were carried out while the victims were mourning.
One of the burglaries in the Craven Plan occurred while the funeral was being held for the person who lived in the house, Carroll police said.
“They are acting out of the boundaries to prey on a family in grieving,” Carroll police Chief Paul Brand said.
Brand said he suspected the thief targeted the houses by reading obituaries in a crime-style that is old.
“We haven’t had it come up for ages,” he said.
The crimes took place Jan. 24 and Feb. 18. In both cases, the suspect entered at the rear of the unoccupied houses, taking jewelry, silverware, designer purses and other valuable items, police said.
