The Church of the Atonement, 618 Washington Ave., Carnegie, will have a Flea Market on the Lawn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25. Vendors who want to sell their items are being sought. Those who wish to participate must bring their own table or blanket and chair. To reserve a space for $10, call Joyce at 412-276-0366. The church also will be selling items as: toys, kitchen items, sleeping bags, indoor plants and outdoor plant.

