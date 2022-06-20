A Carmichaels woman was killed in a one-vehicle car crash over the weekend, according to Greene County Coroner Gene Rush.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Jennah R. Whipkey, 21, was involved in an accident in Cumberland Township, according to a news release from the office. Whipkey was pronounced dead one hour later, the release said.
It was not clear if Whipkey was alone in the car, or operating the vehicle, nor did officials say where in the township the crash occurred. The circumstances of the accident, as well as the cause and manner of Whipkey’s death, remain under investigation, officials said.