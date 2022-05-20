Two female inmates in Fayette County Prison assaulted a third after accusing her of being “a snitch,” police said.
Holly Lester, 26, of Carmichaels and Allie Ritenour, 31, of Connellsville are both charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after allegedly kicking and punching Kerrianne Thompson, 33, of Connellsville on Tuesday.
Court documents said Thompson was talking to a prison guard, and Lester later accused her of giving him information. Police said video from the prison shows Lester shove Thompson to the ground and kick and punch her while Ritenour pulls her hair and punches her.
Thompson had cuts to her face and swelling and pain to her nose, and was treated by prison medical staff.
Lester and Ritenour were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox, who set bond for each at $20,000 on Wednesday. Both will face a preliminary hearing later this month.