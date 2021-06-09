Carmichaels High School will hold graduation for 78 seniors at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Coaches Field. Alternate weather date will be Saturday. Tickets will be required for on the field seating, but the bleacher/grass area is open to the public and does not require a ticket. Livestream is available through CASD Mikes Nation YouTube page. Overflow parking will be available at the fire hall. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask.
Valedictorian is Kloee Lynnee Connelly, and salutatorian is Hailey McMillen. Class President Remmey Abrielle Lohr will address the class and call roll. The keynote speaker will be Ben Speggen, a 2003 Carmichaels graduate.
Connelly is the daughter of Nicole Albert and Nicholas Connelly. She was president of the National Honor Society; captain of the Academic League and Hometown High Q team; co-senior editor of the yearbook; co-president of student council; vice president of the senior standing committee, Anatomy Club, Debate Team and Peer Court.
She received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, Challenge Program Perfect Attendance Award, Junior Varsity Academy League Award, and Varsity Academic League Award.
She will attend the University of Pittsburgh to study molecular biology.
McMillen is the daughter of Robert and Rita McMillen. She was co-senior editor of the yearbook; co-captain of the varsity cheer squad; and member of the National Honor Society, Peer Court, Academic League, Hometown High Q team, senior standing committee, student council, school newspaper staff and Anatomy Club.
She received the Challenge Program Award for Academic Excellence; Michelle Anderson Memorial Scholarship; Greene County Memorial Hospital Scholarship; Ralph K. Bell Bird Club of Greene County scholarship; and the Catherine and Arthur Adel/Theodore and Amanda Backus Scholarship, and the Victors Award, both through the University of Michigan.
She will attend the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts, pursuing a degree in biology, with a career goal of becoming a dermatologist.