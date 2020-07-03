An attendee at Carmichaels Area High School's prom Monday has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Friday.
The person began to show symptoms Thursday and the state Department of Health will begin contact tracing in the case, district Superintendent Fred Morecraft stated in a letter to parents.
The students held the prom on a Gateway Clipper boat that docked in California Borough. A photo published in a local newspaper indicated social distancing was not practiced in the line to board the vessel.
The district said it was continuing to seek guidance from the health department on the case.
The announcement came three days after Belle Vernon Area School District announced a person with COVID-19 had attended its in-person June 24 commencement ceremony.
Canon-McMillan School District announced the same day it canceled its in-person commencement after learning a person who tested positive for the virus had attended a rehearsal for the event.