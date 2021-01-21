A Carmichaels man is in jail without bail after allegedly beating up his girlfriend Friday night.
According to the criminal complaint, Marlin Jay Hackney Jr., 33, of, 742 Crucible Road, argued with his girlfriend about 10:17 p.m. Friday before he punching her in the head and face, leaving lumps.
Cumberland Township police said he then struck the woman with a pipe in her ribs, her back and her knee, causing injuries. Police said the woman also had a large bleeding injury on top of her head from when Hackney struck her with a glass mug.
The woman, who had apparently fled to a neighbor’s residence, was treated by EMS workers but refused transport to a hospital.
When police returned to Hackney’s residence, he allegedly told them that his girlfriend fought him back. Police did not arrest the woman, stating in the complaint that the scratches on Hackney, in comparison to the woman’s injuries, did not match Hackney’s account of what happened.
Hackney was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, along with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Once in the patrol car, Hackney threatened to kill himself, saying that he would “grab my gun when I try to get him out,” the officer wrote in the complaint.
Hackney was arraigned Saturday morning before District Judge David Balint, who denied bail. Balint stated in court documents that “no combination of monetary/non-monetary conditions will guarantee safety of victim or community.”
Hackney’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28.